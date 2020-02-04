PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 29-year-old woman near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue last month.
Police said Todd W. Burton, 21, of the 4600 block of Castor Avenue was charged in the death of Tiffany Reed Wednesday.
Police say Burton struck Reed as she was attempting to cross Broad Street around 3:45 a.m. on January 12.
Reed was taken from the scene to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she subsequently died.
Police said Reed was coming home from her job as a manager at a local Wendy's. when Burton, seen momentarily on surveillance video, struck her with his car as she was crossing Broad Street and then sped away.
Burton was arrested and charged with the following offenses: an accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person.
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 29-year-old woman on Broad Street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News