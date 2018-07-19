Man charged in radio show host's slaying headed to trial

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man charged with killing a New Jersey radio show host in an alleged plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring has rejected a plea deal.

A judge on Thursday set jury selection in the trial of Ferdinand Augello for Sept. 11. Augello has pleaded not guilty to murder and other counts in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman at her home in Linwood, New Jersey.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and the woman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and a biker gang.

Augello is also charged with trying to have James Kauffman killed behind bars to prevent him from standing trial. James Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.

