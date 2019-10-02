Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend at Chester County home

HONEY BROOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County arrested a man and are searching for a woman they say were dealing methamphetamine out of a trailer park in Honey Brook Township.William Jones, 49, is also charged with crimes related to covering up a stillborn birth by his girlfriend, Anita Depedro, 29, by burning the baby, authorities said.According to investigators, Jones and Depedro sold meth to a confidential informant multiple times between June and August 2019. The sales took place at their home on Egan Circle. Jones also sold meth to a confidential informant on additional dates, authorities said.On March 27, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report of an anonymous call to Chester County Children and Youth Services reporting that Depedro gave birth to a stillborn child at the couple's home and that Jones burned the child's body in a burn barrel on the property before burying the remains, authorities said.The investigation included multiple interviews, social media searches, a review of Children and Youth records and the execution of a search warrant at the property, but the child's remains were never recovered, investigators said.Jones is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and other charges related to his alleged meth sales. He is also charged with concealing the death of a child, conspiracy and abuse of corpse. Jones is currently being held in the Chester County Prison.Depedro is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and other charges. There is an active warrant for Depedro.Anyone with information about these incidents should contact detectives at 610- 344-6866.