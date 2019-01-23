77 suspects arrested in Chester County drug bust

The Chester County District Attorney's Office announced the results of an aggressive drug operation on Wednesday.Seventy-seven people were arrested over a two-month investigation, known as Operation Wildfire for drug-related offenses.Law enforcement agencies were focused on drug dealing, and particularly opioid dealing in the Chester County region."Seventy-seven separate defendants, dealing drugs, running guns, were arrested over the last 60 days," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.The District Attorney added, the 77 alleged dealers came from all parts of Chester County. They are young and old, men and women of all races, a diverse group.Some apparently worked together, some were related. There was a mother and son combo arrested in Phoenixville.D.A. Hogan said some had guns including a Colt M-4 Assault style rifle allegedly sold to an undercover officer.As for the doses of drugs taken off the street, D.A. Hogan said, "I think about 7,000 doses of heroin, fentanyl cut cocaine, and fentanyl cut crystal meth. And think about 7,000 potential deaths, if you got 7,000 does of that type of heroin, you're going to be looking at a couple of hundred overdoses."------