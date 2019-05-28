Man charged with damaging Verizon equipment

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old man from Burlington County, New Jersey is charged with deliberately damaging Verizon equipment in three separate incidents.Cherry Hill Police say David Reidenbaker of Southampton is accused of damaging Verizon's fiber-optic and copper communication lines three times in March and April.The damage caused partial communication blackouts throughout South Jersey.Reidenbaker was also charged for similar incidents in Burlington County, and additional charges are pending in other jurisdictions.