Man critical after being shot in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.
It happened around 10 p.m. on the 2100 block of Middleton Street.
Witnesses say the victim was in a car when he got out and tried to run.
They then say they heard gunfire coming from that car.
Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the stomach area.
Police rushed him to Einstein where he is in critical condition.
