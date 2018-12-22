Man critical after being shot in West Oak Lane

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 2100 block of Middleton Street.

Witnesses say the victim was in a car when he got out and tried to run.

They then say they heard gunfire coming from that car.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the stomach area.

Police rushed him to Einstein where he is in critical condition.

