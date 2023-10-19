1 man dead after fire erupts inside Gloucester County home

Firefighters attempted to rescue the man inside, but officials say the intensity of the heat and fire were too much.

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a house fire erupted in Gloucester County on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the unit block of Roosevelt Avenue in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find heavy flames coming from the home.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the man inside, but officials say the intensity of the heat and fire were too much.

After the blaze was put out, a body was discovered in the lower apartment.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.