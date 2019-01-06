Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man died after being punched in a park.The victim's fiance of just two weeks witnessed the crime.The incident occurred at Gold Star Park in South Philadelphia just before 10 p.m. Saturday.Police tell Action News the 38-year-old man was walking with his fiance when he got into an argument with another man.The park is popular with dog walkers, and it's believed the fight may have been over pets.Police say the other man punched the victim one time.He fell to the ground and hit his head.A person performed CPR, but the man died at the hospital.The attacker took off.Police are talking with the victim's fiance who saw the altercation. They are also talking to several other witnesses.Authorities are also looking at surveillance video in the area to try to identify the suspect.------