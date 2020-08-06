Man dies after being shot by Ventnor, New Jersey police officer

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An officer-involved shooting left a man dead on Thursday afternoon in Ventnor, New Jersey.It happened around 4:15 p.m. on West End Avenue near Raleigh Avenue.Action News has confirmed that a man was shot and wounded by a Ventnor police officer.According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, the suspect died at the hospital."Authorities are seeking to identify the decedent, who was pronounced deceased at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City," officials said.Video obtained by Action News captures the incident unfold from the vantage point of a nearby home."They just shot somebody," a resident can be heard saying in the video.No officers were injured in the incident.There is no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation.