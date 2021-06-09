Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course

REPORTS SO FAR

We've heard of 2 people struck by lightning this afternoon and this is a good time to remind you that no place outdoors is safe during a thunderstorm. We've also had some severe wind gusts with some storms to our south. pic.twitter.com/bhaERNETMu — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) June 9, 2021

WESTAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon, Action News has learned.It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Burlington Country Club located on the 100 block of Burrs Road in Westampton Township.Officials tell Action News that a man was struck by lightning while playing golf between the 6th and 7th hole during a thunderstorm.The man has not been identified.Meteorologist Adam Joseph wants to remind residents that there's no safe place outdoors during a storm.