Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Burlington Country Club located on the 100 block of Burrs Road in Westampton Township.
Officials tell Action News that a man was struck by lightning while playing golf between the 6th and 7th hole during a thunderstorm.
The man has not been identified.
Meteorologist Adam Joseph wants to remind residents that there's no safe place outdoors during a storm.
REPORTS SO FAR— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) June 9, 2021
We've heard of 2 people struck by lightning this afternoon and this is a good time to remind you that no place outdoors is safe during a thunderstorm. We've also had some severe wind gusts with some storms to our south. pic.twitter.com/bhaERNETMu