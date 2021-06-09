Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course

WESTAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon, Action News has learned.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Burlington Country Club located on the 100 block of Burrs Road in Westampton Township.

Officials tell Action News that a man was struck by lightning while playing golf between the 6th and 7th hole during a thunderstorm.

The man has not been identified.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph wants to remind residents that there's no safe place outdoors during a storm.



