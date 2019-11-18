Man dies after police find him in Collingswood apartment building lobby with gunshot wounds

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Collingswood police are investigating a homicide that took place in the lobby of an apartment building Sunday night.It happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 500 block of North Newton Lake Drive.Officers responded to reports of an injured man at The Parkview at Collingswood. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.The victim, Jose Morel, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he subsequently died.The investigation into the incident is ongoing. There have been no arrests made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutors Office.