Man shot in his car drives nearly 2 miles to flag down police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man shot while inside his car drove nearly two miles to flag down officers in Center City early Tuesday.

The man flagged officers down around 12:20 a.m. at JFK Boulevard and North 15th Street.

Police said the victim told him he was shot at 9th and Brown streets.

Police said the car had multiple bullet holes. The man suffered a graze wound to his head and a gunshot wound in his arm.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

There is no word on any arrests.
