Man shot in his car drives nearly 2 miles to flag down police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man shot while inside his car drove nearly two miles to flag down officers in Center City early Tuesday.The man flagged officers down around 12:20 a.m. at JFK Boulevard and North 15th Street.Police said the victim told him he was shot at 9th and Brown streets.Police said the car had multiple bullet holes. The man suffered a graze wound to his head and a gunshot wound in his arm.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.There is no word on any arrests.