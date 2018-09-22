Man fatally shot while sitting on front porch in Germantown

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A man was shot and killed while sitting on his front porch in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 5700 block of North Beechwood Street.

Police say someone drove by and opened fire around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

At least six shots were fired.

A 41-year-old man was hit in the chest.

The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are trying to determine if the man was the intended target.

