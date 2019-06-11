Man gunned down in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford section.
The shooting happened at approximately 10:39 a.m. on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.
Arriving police officers found a 26-year-old man shot a number of times in the head, chest and leg.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.
The victim died a short time later from those injuries.
So far, police have no motives or suspects in this shooting.
