Man gunned down in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:39 a.m. on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.

Arriving police officers found a 26-year-old man shot a number of times in the head, chest and leg.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.

The victim died a short time later from those injuries.

So far, police have no motives or suspects in this shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newsmurderhomicide investigationgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Center City 47-story condo tower breaks ground
Good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey
'ACT OF GOD': Family rescues abandoned baby wrapped in plastic bag
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
NYC helicopter crash pilot's family calls him 'true hero'
14-year-old shot while out with friends in SW Phila.
2 injured, including teen, in West Philly shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Less Humid Today
Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age deal returns - with new rules
Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square
More TOP STORIES News