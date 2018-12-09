Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley

EMBED </>More Videos

Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a suspect who they say stabbed a man on a SEPTA trolley.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Spruce Street near South 39th Street in University City.

The 39-year-old victim was riding on the Route 36 trolley at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when someone stabbed him in the left side, the neck and the left shoulder.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have arrested one person.

No word on what led up to the violence.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbingSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Show More
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit and run vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
More News