Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley

Police have arrested a suspect who they say stabbed a man on a SEPTA trolley.The Action Cam was at the scene on Spruce Street near South 39th Street in University City.The 39-year-old victim was riding on the Route 36 trolley at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when someone stabbed him in the left side, the neck and the left shoulder.The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.Police have arrested one person.No word on what led up to the violence.------