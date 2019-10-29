assault

Man in a coma after assault outside South Philadelphia bar

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the person they say assaulted a man in South Philadelphia and left him out on the curb with brain damage.

The attack happened on October 11, outside of Cookies Tavern, on the corner of Alder Street and Oregon Avenue.

Frank Tarantella, 48, was transported to the hospital by firefighters, who were first to arrive on the scene.

"I get sick with the thought of him just laying there. He was left alone by himself, nobody helped," said Christine Lassiter.

Lassiter and Tarantella have been together for 18 years and on Wednesday, their son Frank Jr. turns 15.



"I need to be his voice and my son's voice for justice because that's what is right," said Lassiter.

Tarantella suffered brain trauma, and his family says he has been in a coma since the attack.

"We do whatever we can. Every day the family is there trying to just get him through it. Wake him up," said Lassiter.

Lassiter said Tarantella was at Cookie Tavern the night of the assault.

"He's a customer there, he has DJ'd there," Lassiter said. "Why aren't people coming forward. Why?"

Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to please give them a call.



There is a $10,000 reward being offered for anyone who has information or video that leads to an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrimebarassaultattackphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents in NE Philly: Police
Cuba Gooding Jr. facing 2 new counts of forcible touching
Homeowner hit in the head with crowbar during break-in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child hospitalized after coming into contact with explosive device: Police
Pilot killed after plane crashes into home, bursts into flames
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
Bud Light sends 'hero' to Game 6 after taking home run to stomach
Man struck, killed after driver failed to stop for school bus: Police
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
New Jersey man arrested on child luring charges
Show More
California wildfire wedding photo goes viral
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Drizzle and Sprinkles Today
Holy guacamole! Thousands of avocados spilled on Texas highway
More than 2 dozen bullets fired in fatal shooting
Getty Fire: Firefighters continue efforts to prevent blaze from rekindling: LIVE
More TOP STORIES News