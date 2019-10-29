Man in a coma after assault outside South Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the person they say assaulted a man in South Philadelphia and left him out on the curb with brain damage.The attack happened on October 11, outside of Cookies Tavern, on the corner of Alder Street and Oregon Avenue.Frank Tarantella, 48, was transported to the hospital by firefighters, who were first to arrive on the scene."I get sick with the thought of him just laying there. He was left alone by himself, nobody helped," said Christine Lassiter.Lassiter and Tarantella have been together for 18 years and on Wednesday, their son Frank Jr. turns 15."I need to be his voice and my son's voice for justice because that's what is right," said Lassiter.Tarantella suffered brain trauma, and his family says he has been in a coma since the attack."We do whatever we can. Every day the family is there trying to just get him through it. Wake him up," said Lassiter.Lassiter said Tarantella was at Cookie Tavern the night of the assault."He's a customer there, he has DJ'd there," Lassiter said. "Why aren't people coming forward. Why?"Philadelphia police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to please give them a call.There is a $10,000 reward being offered for anyone who has information or video that leads to an arrest.