Protest held outside superintendent's office after Pennbrook Middle School student beaten with cup

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students and parents in Montgomery County staged a protest outside the office of the superintendent for the North Penn School District after a school attack left a student injured.

The assault happened on April 17 in the cafeteria of the Pennbrook Middle School in North Wales.

Police say video shows a 7th grader walking along a lunch table when the accused student runs towards her and begins hitting her in the head with a Stanley cup.

The victim's injuries were so severe she had to get staples in her head and is on concussion protocol.

Parents gathered outside Superintendent Dr. Todd Bauer's office to demand action.

"I would like the superintendent to step down," said Nicole Brown on Tuesday. She has a child who attends Pennbrook Middle School.

"We're here in solidarity for that victim, to call for justice and accountability from the school district," added Stephanie Palovcak, whose daughter witnessed the attack.

Palovcak wants school administrators to explain if they knew about the attack beforehand.

During a school board meeting last week, a student claimed she warned that there would be an attack hours before it happened.

"The counselor assured this little girl, you are fine. Nothing is going to happen, I promise you," explained Palovcak. "The people who assured these children that they were safe, they need to be reprimanded."

Superintendent Bauer said in a statement that there would be an investigation by a third party into the incident.

But that isn't sitting well with some parents.

"Who's going to pay for that? Is it the taxpayers? Why do we have to pay for their mistakes?" asked Brown.

District officials sent Action News a statement about the protest that read in part: "We are aware of the protest and we do want to hear concerns. Our superintendent has spoken with the organizer and has offered to meet in person, and that meeting is scheduled."

But that may not be enough to quell the concerns of protesters in the wake of the brutal attack.

"The ball was dropped so many times here between the upper heads of the school district and within the walls of Pennbrook. They failed our children," said Palovcak.

The student who is accused of the attack was arrested and faces charges.

Action News confirmed that during the student's first court appearance on Monday, they were accused of trying to attack a deputy with a water jug.

There is no word whether they will face any additional charges.