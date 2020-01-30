Man in custody following hours-long standoff at New Castle, Delaware home

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A wanted suspect was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff in the Penn Acres South development in New Castle on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Authorities attempted to execute a search warrant at about 6:15 a.m. at a home on Bunker Hill Road in response to a wanted suspect who may be inside. The man refused to surrender and barricaded himself inside the home, authorities said.

The Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team and Conflict Management Teams were called in to assist. Officials said when communication with the man failed, gas was deployed inside the home.

Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence in the area at about 10 a.m.; police said a large presence remains at the home as part of the ongoing investigation.

Neighbors were asked to avoid the area.
