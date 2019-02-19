Man injured after backhoe topples in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --A man is hospitalized after an incident involving a toppled backhoe in King of Prussia on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on the 100 block of Cinnamon Hill Road around 3:30 p.m.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as crews worked to free a trapped person.
Authorities say just before 4:30 p.m. the man was freed and transported to an area hospital.
There's no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
