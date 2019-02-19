Man injured after backhoe topples in King of Prussia

EMBED </>More Videos

A rescue operation is underway in King of Prussia after officials say a backhoe fell into a ditch on Tuesday afternoon.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man is hospitalized after an incident involving a toppled backhoe in King of Prussia on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 100 block of Cinnamon Hill Road around 3:30 p.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as crews worked to free a trapped person.

Authorities say just before 4:30 p.m. the man was freed and transported to an area hospital.

There's no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsaccidentKing of Prussia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
Fire erupts after car hits trailer behind NJ shopping center
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
ESPN: Manny Machado headed to Padres, not Phillies
Safety experts warn of dangers at indoor trampoline parks
Polar Vortex may have killed off majority of stink bugs, experts find
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Show More
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at Camden apartments
Mom charged in toddler's death to remain jailed until trial
Armed robbery shootings in Germantown may be connected
More News