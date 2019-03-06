Man jailed for allegedly sexually abusing mentally disabled elderly woman, 11-year-old girl

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Chalfont man is now behind bars after authorities say he sexually abused a 96-year-old mentally disabled woman and a young girl.

On Wednesday, Robert Shimer, 65, pleaded no contest to criminal charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a mentally disabled person, indecent assault of an 11-year-old and related counts.

A judge ordered Shimer to serve a sentence of six and a half to 20 years behind bars.

He also was sentenced to a concurrent five-year term of probation.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crimesexually assault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
8 arrested for a burst of deadly gun violence in Philadelphia
R. Kelly returns to jail after child support hearing
Show More
School bus accident under investigation in Bensalem
Missing Uber driver from Willingboro found dead inside vehicle
Top 10 things given up for Lent
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on freeway
More TOP STORIES News