Man jailed for allegedly sexually abusing mentally disabled elderly woman, 11-year-old girl

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Chalfont man is now behind bars after authorities say he sexually abused a 96-year-old mentally disabled woman and a young girl.On Wednesday, Robert Shimer, 65, pleaded no contest to criminal charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a mentally disabled person, indecent assault of an 11-year-old and related counts.A judge ordered Shimer to serve a sentence of six and a half to 20 years behind bars.He also was sentenced to a concurrent five-year term of probation.-----