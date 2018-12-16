Man killed in shooting in Feltonville

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old man was gunned down on a street in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene at North 5th Street and North Wyoming Avenue.

The victim was found lying on the street with several bullet wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a wad of cash on the street near the body.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses.

But so far, we have no word on suspects or motives.

