Man killed in Wilmington double shooting identified

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Two men were shot and one of them was killed during a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware early Thursday morning.
The shots were fired at 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
The man killed was identified as 38-year-old Dwayne Wright.
The second man, a 44-year-old, was shot in the hand.
He managed to walk to a nearby hospital for treatment and is stable.
Police have not released information about suspects or a motive.
