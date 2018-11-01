Man killed in Wilmington double shooting identified

Nicholas Paine
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Two men were shot and one of them was killed during a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware early Thursday morning.

The shots were fired at 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of South Franklin Street.

The man killed was identified as 38-year-old Dwayne Wright.

The second man, a 44-year-old, was shot in the hand.

He managed to walk to a nearby hospital for treatment and is stable.

Police have not released information about suspects or a motive.

