Man fatally shot, woman injured inside Northampton County home

There is no threat to the public regarding this incident, according to state police.

NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot and a woman was injured inside a residence in Northampton County on Saturday.

Troopers were called to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of East Ninth Street in Northampton for reports of gunshots inside the residence.

At the scene, state police found a 53-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. They also located a 51-year-old woman, who was suffering a gunshot injury.

The woman was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. There is no word yet on her condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and currently, roads are closed from Northampton Avenue and Ninth Street to Sigfried Avenue and Ninth Street.

There is no threat to the public regarding this incident, according to state police.