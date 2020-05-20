Multiple fires set in North Philadelphia, police take man into custody

#BREAKING: Man set one of several fires throughout North Philadelphia this morning. Hit warehouse, vacant house and car. No injuries. He is in custody. More details to follow @6abc pic.twitter.com/NDdbIrK2ea — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) May 20, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a series of fires they say were intentionally set in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.Police said they received several reports that a man wearing a windbreaker and jeans and carrying a large book back was seen setting numerous fires in the area of Broad Street and Norris Avenue around 8:30 a.m.Chopper 6 was over the fire scenes Wednesday morning as police investigated.Fire crews to responded to a vacant house fire on the 1500 block of West York Street.Officials said a second call later came in for a fire at a vacant warehouse on the 2600 block of North Broad Street.There was also another call for a car fire that police said was tied to the same person.Police arrested a man fitting the description of the suspect at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby. Officers said they recovered a book bag.No injuries have been reported.