Multiple fires set in North Philadelphia, police take man into custody

Police said they received several reports that a man wearing a windbreaker and jeans and carrying a large book back was seen setting numerous fires in the area of Broad Street and Norris Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
#BREAKING: Man set one of several fires throughout North Philadelphia this morning. Hit warehouse, vacant house and car. No injuries. He is in custody. More details to follow @6abc pic.twitter.com/NDdbIrK2ea— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) May 20, 2020
Chopper 6 was over the fire scenes Wednesday morning as police investigated.
Fire crews to responded to a vacant house fire on the 1500 block of West York Street.
Officials said a second call later came in for a fire at a vacant warehouse on the 2600 block of North Broad Street.
There was also another call for a car fire that police said was tied to the same person.
Police arrested a man fitting the description of the suspect at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby. Officers said they recovered a book bag.
No injuries have been reported.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***