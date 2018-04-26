Man shot at North Phila. gas station, takes off with fuel nozzle

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot at North Philadelphia gas station. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 26, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shootout at a gas station in North Philadelphia that injured one man.

Police say two men got into a fight around 3 a.m. Thursday inside a gas station on the 3100 block of North Broad Street.

The argument continued near the pumps.

Surveillance video shows the two men were shoving each other. Police say the two then pulled out guns and fired multiple times.

One of the men was struck at least once in the torso.

According to police, the 35-year-old man jumped into the passenger seat of a minivan which was in the midst of pumping gas. The minivan took off, ripping the fuel nozzle off the pump.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. His condition has been upgraded to stable.

The nozzle was found a couple blocks away.

The second man involved was not injured and fled on his bicycle, police say.
EMBED More News Videos

Shootout at North Philadelphia gas station. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 26, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgas stationshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News