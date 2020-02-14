Man killed in execution style shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed after being shot execution style in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of West Sedgley Avenue.

According to police, the victim was shot four times in the head and back.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators focused their attention on a car parked on the block.

It had several bullet holes and the window is shattered.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiadeadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody
Man, 32, shot and killed in Mantua
New Jersey teacher charged with endangering child, lewdness
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
Contractors join class-action lawsuit accusing HomeAdvisor of fraud
Code Blue issued in Bucks County
Cherry Hill teen loses 60 pounds to enlist in Army
Show More
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Another bank robbed in Center City Philadelphia
Woman charged with DUI in crash that injured 12-year-old girl
Driver crashes, overturns in Somerton
AccuWeather: Brisk and Cold Today, Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
More TOP STORIES News