A man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia has died of his injuries.The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Rhawn Street.The Action Cam showed a heavy police presence at the scene.Investigators say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chest.He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.No arrests have been made.------