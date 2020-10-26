'Put the knife down': Man shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia identified

@PhillyPolice on scene of an officer involved shooting. Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident at 61st and locust. They reportedly encountered a man with a knife. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cdccGVyFD6 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

@PPDCommish has arrived on the West Philadelphia block. No word on the condition of the man armed with a knife shot by police. @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/Qd8bUZ4vYm — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

Emotions are running high among a growing crowd of neighbors, many of whom witnessed the officer involved shooting. @PPDCommish spoke with some of them on scene. Full video on my Facebook page @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/IVJ40nCxB2 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by officers in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.It happened around 3:50 p.m. along the 6100 block of Locust Street.Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident and reportedly encountered a man with a knife.Police say the man was shot multiple times after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead.At least a dozen evidence markers were found at the scene.According to Mayor Jim Kenney, the man killed has been identified as Walter Wallace."My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered," said Kenney. "I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace's family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able."Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at a man as he walked in the street and around a car. The man walks toward the officers as they backed away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him."Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.Both then fired several shots at the man and he collapsed in the street. A woman ran up to the victim and began screaming. Several bystanders then walk up to the man who was shot.It is unclear in the video if the man had a knife. Witnesses said he was holding one.No officers in the video appeared to be injured. The names of the officers who fired the shots were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the video raises questions but she assured the community that a full investigation is underway."I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace's family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled."The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released this statement on the shooting: