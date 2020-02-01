Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Philadelphia's Germantown section.The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Manheim Street.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times while in a car. Police believe more than a dozen shots were fired.the man was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.No arrests have been made.