Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 60-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in a home in North Philadelphia, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bambrey Street.

The man was shot multiples times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.
