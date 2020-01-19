Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

DEVELOPING: Philadelphia police are investigating a murder/shooting in the 3900 block of N Bambrey St.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 60-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in a home in North Philadelphia, police said.Police said the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bambrey Street.The man was shot multiples times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.