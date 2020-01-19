Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Bambrey Street.
The man was shot multiples times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.