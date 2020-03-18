Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was walking on the 2000 block of West Montgomery Avenue around midnight Wednesday when he was approached by two men.

Moments later, they fired at least 15 rounds at him, hitting his chest and torso.

Witnesses said they saw the suspects go through the victim's pockets after the shooting.

Police are considering robbery as a motive.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
