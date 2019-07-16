Man shot multiple times, killed near Mount Airy train station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after being shot multiple times at close range on a quiet East Mount Airy street Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Devon Street.

Police said 48-year-old Fahim Abdul-Raheem was taken by responding to officers to Albert Einstein Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to investigators, the gunman unleashed at least a half a dozen shots at very close range.

Officials said the shooter ran away from the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been established.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
