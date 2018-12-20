Man shot nearly a dozen times drives to gas station for help

A man shot nearly a dozen times managed to drive to a nearby gas station for help in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.Police say the shots rang out on the 6000 block of Angora Terrace around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.The bullets went right through the victim's car.Police say despite being shot in the stomach, back and arms, he managed to drive a number of blocks to a gas station at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police have not said if any arrests have been made.------