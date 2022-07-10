PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another case of gun violence in the city.
This all comes after a man was found shot next to a playground in Parkside.
Action News was on the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday on North 53rd and Media streets.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting, or a description of the suspects.
Man found shot next to playground in Parkside
Philadelphia police are investigating another case of gun violence in the city.
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News