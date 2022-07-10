shooting

Man found shot next to playground in Parkside

Philadelphia police are investigating another case of gun violence in the city.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another case of gun violence in the city.

This all comes after a man was found shot next to a playground in Parkside.

Action News was on the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday on North 53rd and Media streets.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting, or a description of the suspects.
