Man in critical condition after being shot outside Parkside convenience store

Several bullets hit a man in the stomach and back.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot outside a convenience store in the city's Parkside section.

A gunman fired 23 shots in the 5200 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

He is hospitalized in critical condition.

Bullets also damaged cars along the street.

The shooter is still on the loose as police continue to figure out a motive.
