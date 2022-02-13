Man in critical condition after being shot outside Parkside convenience store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot outside a convenience store in the city's Parkside section.
A gunman fired 23 shots in the 5200 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Several bullets hit a man in the stomach and back.
He is hospitalized in critical condition.
Bullets also damaged cars along the street.
The shooter is still on the loose as police continue to figure out a motive.
