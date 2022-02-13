Man in critical condition after being shot outside Parkside convenience store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot outside a convenience store in the city's Parkside section.A gunman fired 23 shots in the 5200 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.Several bullets hit a man in the stomach and back.He is hospitalized in critical condition.Bullets also damaged cars along the street.The shooter is still on the loose as police continue to figure out a motive.