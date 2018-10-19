Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park

Philadelphia police are on the scene after a man was shot outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in the Hunting Park section.The shooting happened around 7:46 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of North 5th Street.Investigators say the 40-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.There have been no arrests and no weapon has been found.Police are looking for a man who is believed to have fled northbound on 5th Street.The name of the man who was shot has not been released.------