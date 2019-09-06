Man shot while in backyard, says bullet came from nearby home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man says he was shot in the shoulder while in his backyard in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

It happened on the 1700 block of Harrison Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim told police the gunshot came from a nearby house.

A SWAT team was called to investigate. They went into the house and cleared the scene.

There is no word on any arrests.

Police have not said if the victim was targeted.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Dorian delivers clouds, wind and a bit of rain today
Hurricane death toll rises to 30 in the Bahamas as aid begins to arrive
Guns, ammunition, bombs and mortars found in Montco home
Police investigate death of baby at Delaware day care center
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
North Wildwood Braces for Beach Erosion from Dorian
Woman admits to fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight
Show More
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
Burlington County pond closed due to toxic algae
Veterans Runs A Thousand Miles to Honor Other Soldiers
Smollett unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
More TOP STORIES News