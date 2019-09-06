Man shot while in backyard, says bullet came from nearby home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man says he was shot in the shoulder while in his backyard in Philadelphia's Frankford section.It happened on the 1700 block of Harrison Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.The victim told police the gunshot came from a nearby house.A SWAT team was called to investigate. They went into the house and cleared the scene.There is no word on any arrests.Police have not said if the victim was targeted.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.