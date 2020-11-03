Man shot while opening front door in Parkside

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was ambushed while opening his front door in the city's Parkside section early Tuesday.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of North 55th Street.

Police said a 67-year-old man answered a knock on the front door when shots rang out.

According to investigators, the man barely opened the door when the gunman fired approximately seven shots inside, striking the man several times.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far there is no word on a motive or any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
AccuWeather: Cool, Not As Windy For Voters; Warm-Up Coming
Philly's historic City Tavern closing due to coronavirus
Flames rip through Newtown home causing partial collapse
Final push for candidates in battleground Pennsylvania
Show More
Morning Moms: Just keep rolling
Pennsylvania voter rights and other questions answered
Philly plans to protect voters from intimidation and COVID-19
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
'DWTS' recap: Jeannie Mai withdraws, another couple is eliminated
More TOP STORIES News