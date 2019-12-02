Man stabbed multiple times inside Southwest Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed multiple times inside a Southwest Philadelphia home early Monday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 6900 block of Chelwynde Avenue.

Police said the man was stabbed in the chest and torso on the second floor of the home.



He was taken to Children's hospital by private car. Officials said he will be transferred to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

So far there is no word on any suspects or a motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiastabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow For Some Today
Weather prompts dozens of school closings across region
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Trick play helps send Eagles to loss at Miami
Bear on the move in Delaware County, residents urged to use caution
Man facing murder charges after girl shot, killed while getting off bus in Philadelphia
Show More
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Woman dead following fire at South Philadelphia home
Some passengers experiencing travel delays after holiday weekend
10 shot near New Orleans' French Quarter: police
19 year old killed when car slams into utility pole
More TOP STORIES News