Man stabbed multiple times inside Southwest Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed multiple times inside a Southwest Philadelphia home early Monday.It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 6900 block of Chelwynde Avenue.Police said the man was stabbed in the chest and torso on the second floor of the home.He was taken to Children's hospital by private car. Officials said he will be transferred to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.So far there is no word on any suspects or a motive.