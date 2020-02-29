Man steals ambulance, leads Philadelphia police on wild chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who stole an ambulance led police on a nearly 90-minute chase after getting shot three times while trying to hit an officer on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Authorities responded to the Roosevelt Inn located on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a domestic disturbance incident around 9 p.m.

When medics arrived, police say the man was shirtless and became combative. That's when he jumped into the ambulance and began driving toward the police officer.

WATCH THE FULL POLICE CHASE HERE




"As the man got into the medic unit and began driving, he started driving the medic unit toward a police officer," said Philadelphia Police Department Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.

Police say the officer opened fire roughly four times, striking the suspect in the leg twice, and once in the side. The officer was hit by the ambulance, but he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police hold a press conference after a chase involving a stolen ambulance on February 28, 2020.



The man led police on a nearly two-hour chase through Northeast Philadelphia.

"It varied in speed from around 10 miles an hour up to about 25 miles per hour during the majority of the of the male's attempt to flee," said Kinebrew.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as the suspect plowed through a gas station.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect in a stolen ambulance plowed into a gas station during a chase in Philadelphia.



At one point during the chase, officers nearly arrested the suspect but he was able to get away.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are chasing a stolen ambulance through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.



A tow truck driver even got involved, at one point, trying to collide with the ambulance driver.

EMBED More News Videos

A tow truck driver tried to stop a police chase suspect in Philadelphia on February 28, 2020.



The chase ended around 10: 40 p.m. Action News was there as authorities took the man into custody.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police capture stolen ambulance suspect after chase on February 28, 2020.



EMBED More News Videos

Action News was there as police arrested a stolen ambulance suspect on Friday night.



Kinebrew says the suspect is currently in the hospital being treated for his gunshot wounds.

At least two police cars were damaged in the chase. In all, no serious injures were reported.

"During the course of him fleeing from police, we believe he struck two marked police vehicles. The officers in those vehicles we don't believe to be injured," said Kinebrew.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot to death in Kensington: Police
Man comes face-to-face with machete attacker in his car
Philly police hires its 1st transgender recruit
Man found guilty in murder of Nicki Minaj's stage manager
Teen visits 71 police departments to raise autism awareness
Nora the Piano Cat still on key after 13 years of internet fame
WVU student from Camden County shot and killed: Police
Show More
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
Retired NJ police officer released from hospital after accident
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
Plans for injection site halted in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News