Man stuck in garbage truck rescued in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WPVI) -- Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a man trapped inside of a sanitation truck.
KFOR reported, Here's some advice! Don't sit inside of a dumpster on trash day.
Emergency crews had to rescue a man stuck inside of a sanitation truck in Oklahoma City Thursday.
According to the fire department, the man was inside the dumpster when the truck emptied it.
The truck then compacted the trash.
No word on how workers realized the man was inside.
Firefighters were called in.
They attached a large metal basket to their aerial ladder and lifted the man out.
He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
