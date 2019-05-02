Man stuck in garbage truck rescued in Oklahoma City

Man stuck in garbage truck rescued in Oklahoma City. Video from scene on May 2, 2019.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WPVI) -- Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a man trapped inside of a sanitation truck.

KFOR reported, Here's some advice! Don't sit inside of a dumpster on trash day.

Emergency crews had to rescue a man stuck inside of a sanitation truck in Oklahoma City Thursday.

According to the fire department, the man was inside the dumpster when the truck emptied it.

The truck then compacted the trash.

No word on how workers realized the man was inside.

Firefighters were called in.

They attached a large metal basket to their aerial ladder and lifted the man out.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomatrashgarbagerescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News