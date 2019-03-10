Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting

Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A highway patrol officer was investigating an accident on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia when he heard gunshots.

Moments later, a man with a gunshot wound to the head came running up to the officer.

He had been shot about a block from the accident, on the 1600 block of Mckinley Avenue.

The officer drove the man to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests.

The driver in the accident ran off before the officer arrived.

