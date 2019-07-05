Man, 13-year-old girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man.

Authorities say gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Medary Avenue in the city's West Oak Lane section.

Police believe the victims were hit by stray bullets as they attended a July 4th cookout.

Right now investigators aren't sure who fired the shots and why.

Initially, witnesses confused gunshots for fireworks.

"The witnesses and family members who heard the shots couldn't tell what direction that the gunshots were coming because they heard fireworks - they thought they were fireworks- and fireworks were being set off throughout the neighborhood," according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the man was shot in the right leg and the teen girl had gunshot wounds in both legs.

Both were taken to Einstein Hospital by private auto. The teen was later transferred to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children. They are both in stable condition.

Police are looking for surveillance footage to see if they can learn more about what happened.
