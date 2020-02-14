PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- A customer in Georgia used a shopping cart to help police stop a shoplifting suspect running away.
The incident happened last month, but the officer's bodycam footage was just released.
It shows the Peachtree City officer looking for a suspect in the parking lot of a Walmart.
The officer begins pursuing that suspect when a good Samaritan intervenes. He pushes his shopping cart into the suspect's path, stopping him.
No one was injured.
The suspect was one of two people accused of shoplifting at a nearby Home Depot.
Caught on camera: Man uses shopping cart to help stop shoplifting suspect
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News