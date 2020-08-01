Man who fired gun due to Lehigh Valley cigar store mask policy arrested in shootout: Police

WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

Adam Michael Zaborowski (35 years old) of Slatington, PA

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a man who fired shots at an employee after refusing to wear a mask inside a Lehigh Valley cigar shop has been apprehended following a shootout.Adam Zaborowski, 35, of Slatington, Pennsylvania has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment.Authorities told WFMZ-TV that Zaborowski was engaged in a shootout with Slatington police around 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of E. Washington and 2nd streets.They said Zaborowski was shot and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not released.Bethlehem Township police posted on Facebook around noon that Zaborowski had been arrested.According to police, Zaborowski entered Cigars International on the 4000 block of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township around 11:23 a.m. Friday without a face covering, as required by Governor Tom Wolf's pandemic order and the store's own COVID-19 policy.Police said workers at the store told Zaborowski he needed to wear a mask, or they could deliver his order curbside."Zaborowski became irate, grabbed two cigars from a shelf and exited the store without paying," Bethlehem police said.A staff member followed Zaborowski outside calling for him to return the cigars.That's when, police said, Zaborowski turned around and pulled out a gun.Police said he fired one shot in the air and two more at the worker.No one was hit.Zaborowski then fled in a blue Dodge Dakota pick-up truck and authorities issued an arrest warrant.WFMZ reported no police officers were injured in Saturday's shootout.