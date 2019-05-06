PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say the manager of a Center City restaurant was assaulted during a robbery.
Investigators say the robber entered McCormick and Schmick's on Broad Street after closing time around 1 a.m. Sunday.
After entering the manager's office, the man pulled out a handgun and ordered the victim to empty the contents of a safe.
Police say the robber tied up the manager and ran away, taking several thousand dollars.
The manager was not seriously injured.
Manager assaulted in Center City restaurant robbery
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More