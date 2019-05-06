Manager assaulted in Center City restaurant robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say the manager of a Center City restaurant was assaulted during a robbery.

Investigators say the robber entered McCormick and Schmick's on Broad Street after closing time around 1 a.m. Sunday.

After entering the manager's office, the man pulled out a handgun and ordered the victim to empty the contents of a safe.

Police say the robber tied up the manager and ran away, taking several thousand dollars.

The manager was not seriously injured.
