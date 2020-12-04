Manayunk community remembers beloved bike patrol officer who died from COVID-19

Frank Milillo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For years, Tab Ali, a beloved Philadelphia police officer would be patrolling the streets of Manayunk on his department-issued bike. But Ali's family says his life was stolen by the dreaded COVID-19 that has taken so many.For 14 years, Ali was a fixture on the streets of Manayunk while serving on Philadelphia Police Department's bike patrol unit."And not a day didn't go by where he didn't go up and down every street to make sure that things were calm here in our town," said Manayunk Civic Leader John Teague."He was on that bike in all types of weather, (it) meant a lot to him," said Ali's nephew, Thomas Johnson.Ali was highly regarded by business owners and civic leaders in town."He is a person that, if you know him for the first time, you feel like you know him for years," said business owner Fahd Rafih."He is the epitome of a community relations officer. I knew Tab for about 15 years," said Teague.Two weeks ago, Ali, who was a Marine and 25-year veteran of the police force, called out of work with flu-like symptoms. His nephew says a few days later, when no one could reach him, they found him dead in his bed at home."I later found out that he did test positive for COVID," said Johnson.While going through his uncle's cell phone, he came across a group text between bike officers that had been on a sheriff's bus full of officers that began testing positive for COVID."Over half of them tested positive for COVID," said Johnson.Johnson reached out to Action News wanting to let people know that our heroes on the front lines are losing their lives to COVID-19 and we must do better to protect them."I will give credit to the city that they went all out with his service. The escorts, I mean everything, it was really heartwarming," said Johnson."I never called him by his name. I always called him brother because I don't have a brother. But for me, he's my brother," said business owner Rafih.The Manayunk community is in the process of putting together a memorial plaque in his honor.Action News has also learned that Frank Milillo, a captain with the Philadelphia Police Department has also died of COVID. Milillo, 52, was a 31-year veteran of the force who commanded the Southwest Detective Division.