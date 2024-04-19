Manayunk's StrEAT Food Festival is Sunday, April 21st from 11:00am to 5:00pm, rain or shine.

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival returns 'bigger and better than ever'

Philadelphia's historic neighborhood is celebrating its 200th anniversary and this year, the festival is bigger than ever.

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- One of the largest and most celebrated food truck festivals in America returns to Main Street in Manayunk this weekend.

"Manayunk's here and Manayunk's vibrant," says Brendan McGrew from The Goat's Beard and Mia Ragazza. "We have great people and great places. It's a fun festival to do."

McGrew says: come hungry!

"We do a vodka rigatoni and it's just going to be awesome," he says. "We have all types of specialty cocktails to go too. We make it so it's a good time. There's lots of variety for people to choose from."

StrEAT is a tradition that brings tens of thousands of people to Main Street in Manayunk.

The historic neighborhood is celebrating its 200th anniversary, and this year, the festival is bigger than ever.

"It started in 2012 and we keep growing," says Caitlin Marsilii from the Manayunk Development Corporation. "This year, we have around 70 food trucks and gourmet food vendors coming to StrEAT."

Main Street is closed to vehicular traffic for the festival.

They hope you'll stroll, sip, eat, get some good deals and meet the local shop and restaurant owners that are the heartbeat of Manayunk.

"It's really a great way to give back and meet all the business owners and the chefs," Marsilii says. "You can just feel the energy and excitement on the street. We also have live music going on throughout the day. It's perfect to just grab a dish, sit, watch some of the music and then maybe go for dessert or second rounds."

Manayunk's StrEAT Food Festival is Sunday, April 21st from 11:00am to 5:00pm. It's a rain or shine event.

There is no admission charge, and all food and drink is pay-as-you-go.

For more information, visit Manayunk.com.