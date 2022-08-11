Carjacking victim shot in Mantua even after giving up his car, Philadelphia police say

The same suspect was apparently responsible for carjacking someone else just a few blocks from the shooting scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a suspect is in custody after shooting a man during an attempted carjacking early Thursday morning in the Mantua section.

It all began around 3:45 a.m on the 3900 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Police say the 66-year-old victim gave up his car, but the suspect shot him in the leg anyway.

The suspect then fled on foot.

About three blocks away, someone fitting the same description carjacked someone else at 37th and Aspen streets.

This time a white Lexus was stolen.

Police say the vehicle was later recovered on the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue in Germantown and the suspect was taken into custody.

The name of the person in custody has not been released.