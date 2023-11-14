Dozens of buses head to DC as tens of thousands to descend on US capital for March for Israel

Dozens of buses will be heading to Washington DC from Philadelphia Tuesday in an effort to encourage the Biden administration's continued support for Israel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tens of thousands of people, including some from the Philadelphia area, will descend on the nation's capital Tuesday in support of Israel. This, as the war with Hamas is now in its 6th week.

Dozens of buses will be departing from Philadelphia as they head to Washington D.C. in an effort to encourage the Biden administration's continued support for Israel.

"I think part of our message is that Jews in Israel feel vulnerable and lonely, and we're here to show that American Jewry stands behind them to support them," said Rabbi Itamar Rosensweig, who will be among the many in D.C. Tuesday.

Rosensweig said the Jewish people have a deep historical connection to the land and that is one of many reasons he said around 300 members from his synagogue in Lower Merion are heading to the nation's capital.

An estimated 40,000 to 60,000 people are expected. The event has been designated a level 1 security event, which is the highest rating of risk assessment and is the same level the Super Bowl gets as a comparison.

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, there are a total of 44 buses leaving the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning, with 16 of those buses leaving from area schools. However, others continue to call for a ceasefire.

"Not on our watch will we stand silently by as our colleagues and the president authorize more bombs to Israel but Band-Aids to Gaza," said Rep. Summer Lee, (D) Pennsylvania.

"We are bound by our faith to demand a ceasefire now, to demand an end to the violence now," added Rep. Cori Bush, (D) Missouri.

Faith leaders, activists and community members rallied outside the Old City office of Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who is a vocal supporter of Israel's fight against Hamas.

The American Friends Service Committee organized the "day of action."

They are calling on the Democrat, as well as other members of Congress, to stop funding the Israeli military.

Participants also want Congress to publicly support an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza.

ABC News gained rare access into a children's hospital in Gaza, which Israel said was used to shield Hamas fighters.

The main hospital, known as Al-Shifa, is no longer operating as it does not have any electricity and supplies are dwindling.

The Israeli military said Tuesday morning that it had started an effort to transfer incubators to help save babies stranded in the facility.